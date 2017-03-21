Death Notices

Mauricia V. Montemayor

Mauricia V. Montemayor, 74, of Othello, died March 16 in Richland.

She was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in Othello for 57 years.

She was a retired agriculture laborer.

Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.

