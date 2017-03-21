Mauricia V. Montemayor, 74, of Othello, died March 16 in Richland.
She was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in Othello for 57 years.
She was a retired agriculture laborer.
Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.
