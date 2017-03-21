Merle F. Larkin

Merle Frances Larkin, 93, of Kennewick, died March 20 in Kennewick.
She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1969.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 21, 2017 5:34 PM
