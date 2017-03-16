Death Notices

March 16, 2017 6:53 PM

Ida Rowley

Ida Rowley, 103, of Richland, died March 13 in Richland.

She was born in Bear Valley, Ore., and was a longtime Prosser resident before moving to Richland.

She was a retired farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

