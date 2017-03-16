Ida Rowley, 103, of Richland, died March 13 in Richland.
She was born in Bear Valley, Ore., and was a longtime Prosser resident before moving to Richland.
She was a retired farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
