Ernesto Garza, 94, died March 15 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Agualegues, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1957.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 16, 2017 6:53 PM
Ernesto Garza, 94, died March 15 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Agualegues, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1957.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments