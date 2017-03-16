Death Notices

March 16, 2017 6:53 PM

Ernesto Garza

Ernesto Garza, 94, died March 15 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Agualegues, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1957.

He was a retired truck driver.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

