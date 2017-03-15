Death Notices

March 15, 2017 5:11 PM

Martha Shreve

Martha Shreve, 82, of Kennewick, died March 15 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired school bus driver.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

No small feat: The shortest players in the NCAA Tournament

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos