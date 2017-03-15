Martha Shreve, 82, of Kennewick, died March 15 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.
She was a retired school bus driver.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
