Death Notices

March 15, 2017 5:11 PM

John Irons

John Irons, 75, of Richland, died March 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Leicester, United Kingdom, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1999.

He was a retired mechanical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John Irons

