John Irons, 75, of Richland, died March 14 in Kennewick.
He was born in Leicester, United Kingdom, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1999.
He was a retired mechanical engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
March 15, 2017 5:11 PM
