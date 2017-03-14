Hugh B. Coffelt Jr.

Hugh Byron Coffelt Jr., 85, of Othello, died March 11 in Othello.
He was born in Decatur, Ark., and lived in Othello for 52 years.
He was a service manager at Othello Ford Garage.
Stevens Funeral Chapel, Othello, is in charge of arrangements.
March 14, 2017 3:23 PM
