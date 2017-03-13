Death Notices

March 13, 2017 3:49 PM

Thomas E. Hunter

Thomas Edward Hunter, 86, of Kennewick, died March 12 at Trios Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in American Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.

He was retired.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

