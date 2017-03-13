Robert D. Leggett

Robert Dean Leggett, 87, of Richland, died March 11 in Richland.
He was born in Midvale, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.
He was a retired engineering manager at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunet, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
March 13, 2017 3:49 PM
