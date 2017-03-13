Ruth E. Barnard

0:42 Baton Rouge toddler is garbage man's morning helper Pause

2:30 'Wonder Woman' official origin trailer

0:48 Clint Didier calls out Franklin County on road problems

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off