Ruth E. Barnard

Ruth Eleanor Barnard, 100, of Richland, died March 11 in Richland.
She was born in Grafton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1968.
She was a registered nurse.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 13, 2017 3:47 PM
Ruth Eleanor Barnard, 100, of Richland, died March 11 in Richland.
She was born in Grafton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1968.
She was a registered nurse.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments