Ruth E. Barnard

Ruth Eleanor Barnard, 100, of Richland, died March 11 in Richland.

She was born in Grafton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1968.

She was a registered nurse.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

