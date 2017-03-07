Death Notices

March 7, 2017 5:34 PM

Justin E. Wall

Justin Edward Wall, 26, of Pasco, died March 5 in Pasco.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He was a hardwood floor installer.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

