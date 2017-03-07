Justin E. Wall

Justin Edward Wall, 26, of Pasco, died March 5 in Pasco.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a hardwood floor installer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 7, 2017 5:34 PM
