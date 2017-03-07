Kristina Kovinev, 20-month-old daughter of Lisa and Viktor Kovinev of West Richland, died March 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Richland.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 7, 2017 5:31 PM
