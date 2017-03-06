MaryAnne Smith-Fewell, 59, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.
She was born in Los Angeles and lived in Richland for 37 years.
She was a retired mechanical engineer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
