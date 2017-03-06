Death Notices

March 6, 2017 4:14 PM

MaryAnne Smith-Fewell

MaryAnne Smith-Fewell, 59, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.

She was born in Los Angeles and lived in Richland for 37 years.

She was a retired mechanical engineer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fatal Pasco motorcycle wreck location on Interstate 182

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos