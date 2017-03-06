Death Notices

March 6, 2017 4:14 PM

Beth Rainey

Beth Rainey, 82, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 72 years.

She was a retired clerk for Westinghouse.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

