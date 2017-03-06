Beth Rainey, 82, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.
She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 72 years.
She was a retired clerk for Westinghouse.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 6, 2017 4:14 PM
Beth Rainey, 82, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.
She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 72 years.
She was a retired clerk for Westinghouse.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments