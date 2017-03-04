Gladys E. Kinney

Gladys Ellamae (Hartman) Kinney, 90, of Yakima, died March 3 in Yakima.
She was born in Larchwood, Iowa, and lived in the Sunnyside and Yakima areas for years.
She was a retired retail clerk.
Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is handling arrangements.
March 4, 2017 5:00 PM
