Helen E. Fluharty, 96, of Richland, died March 2 in Kennewick.
She was born in Oakely, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
March 3, 2017 3:12 PM
