March 3, 2017 3:12 PM

Helen E. Fluharty

Helen E. Fluharty, 96, of Richland, died March 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Oakely, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

