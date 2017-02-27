Joy A. Upchurch, 61, died Feb. 20 at home in Burbank.
She was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
She was a Kellogg’s merchandiser.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
