Joy A. Upchurch

Joy A. Upchurch, 61, died Feb. 20 at home in Burbank.

She was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.

She was a Kellogg’s merchandiser.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

