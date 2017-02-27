Death Notices

February 27, 2017 4:19 PM

Elma F. Turner

Elma Francis Turner, 93, of Eltopia, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Nogales, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.

She was a retired beautician.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Elma F. Turner

