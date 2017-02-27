Elma F. Turner

Elma Francis Turner, 93, of Eltopia, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.
She was born in Nogales, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for 15 years.
She was a retired beautician.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
