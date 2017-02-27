Joe R. McDaniel

Joe Robert McDaniel, 93, of Hermiston, died Feb. 23 in Hermiston.
February 27, 2017 4:18 PM
Joe Robert McDaniel, 93, of Hermiston, died Feb. 23 in Hermiston.
He was born in Girard, Texas, and lived 10 years in Pasco before moving to Hermiston.
He was a rancher and farmer.
Burns Mortuary, Hermiston, is in charge of arrangements.
