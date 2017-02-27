Death Notices

February 27, 2017 4:18 PM

Joe R. McDaniel

Joe Robert McDaniel, 93, of Hermiston, died Feb. 23 in Hermiston.

He was born in Girard, Texas, and lived 10 years in Pasco before moving to Hermiston.

He was a rancher and farmer.

Burns Mortuary, Hermiston, is in charge of arrangements.

