February 26, 2017 4:50 PM

Deanna D. Baalman

Deanna D. Baalman, 67, of West Richland, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.

She lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

She was a retired school administrator for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

