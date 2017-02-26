Deanna D. Baalman, 67, of West Richland, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.
She lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.
She was a retired school administrator for the Richland School District.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 26, 2017 4:50 PM
