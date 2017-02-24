Death Notices

Shirley M. Pearcy

Shirley Mae Pearcy, 77, of Kennewick, died Feb. 22 at Hospice at the Chaplaincy in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a longtime Kennewick resident.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

