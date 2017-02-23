Death Notices

Jeffrey D. Blakley

Jeffrey Duke Blakley, 54, of Richland, died Feb. 18 in Richland.

He was born in Redwood City, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.

He was a retired printer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

