Jeffrey D. Blakley

Jeffrey Duke Blakley, 54, of Richland, died Feb. 18 in Richland.
He was born in Redwood City, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.
He was a retired printer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
February 23, 2017 3:52 PM
