Rose M. Thiel, 91, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Richland.
She was born in Linton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.
She was a retired postmaster.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
February 22, 2017 4:55 PM
Rose M. Thiel, 91, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Richland.
She was born in Linton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.
She was a retired postmaster.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments