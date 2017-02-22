Death Notices

February 22, 2017 4:55 PM

Rose M. Thiel

Rose M. Thiel, 91, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Richland.

She was born in Linton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 27 years.

She was a retired postmaster.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

