Wayne F. Wallace, 87, of Kennewick, died Feb. 20 in Pasco.
He was born in Garden City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 81 years.
He was a retired senior chem tech at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 21, 2017 6:28 PM
Wayne F. Wallace, 87, of Kennewick, died Feb. 20 in Pasco.
He was born in Garden City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 81 years.
He was a retired senior chem tech at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments