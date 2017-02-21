Death Notices

February 21, 2017 6:28 PM

Wayne F. Wallace

Wayne F. Wallace, 87, of Kennewick, died Feb. 20 in Pasco.

He was born in Garden City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 81 years.

He was a retired senior chem tech at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos