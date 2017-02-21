Death Notices

February 21, 2017 6:28 PM

Stephen L. Thomas

Stephen Lee Thomas, 64, of Pasco, died Feb. 21 in Pasco.

He was born in Bakersfield, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1997.

He was a retired factory worker.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

