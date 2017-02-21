Stephen L. Thomas

Stephen Lee Thomas, 64, of Pasco, died Feb. 21 in Pasco.
He was born in Bakersfield, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1997.
He was a retired factory worker.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
February 21, 2017
