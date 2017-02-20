Wealthy Wallace Jr., 91, of Richland, died Feb. 18 in Kennewick.
February 20, 2017 3:57 PM
Wealthy Wallace Jr., 91, of Richland, died Feb. 18 in Kennewick.
He was born in Lodi, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 69 years.
He was a retired metal fabricator at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
