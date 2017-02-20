Death Notices

February 20, 2017 3:57 PM

Wealthy Wallace Jr.

Wealthy Wallace Jr., 91, of Richland, died Feb. 18 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lodi, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for 69 years.

He was a retired metal fabricator at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside near Los Angeles

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos