Teresa L. Lowery-Case

Teresa Lynnette Lowery-Case, 53, of Pasco, died Feb. 16 in Pasco.
She was born in Auburn, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
She was a retired school bus driver.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
February 20, 2017 3:54 PM
