February 20, 2017 3:54 PM

Teresa L. Lowery-Case

Teresa Lynnette Lowery-Case, 53, of Pasco, died Feb. 16 in Pasco.

She was born in Auburn, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a retired school bus driver.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

