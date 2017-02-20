Jack O. Holcroft, 98, of Benton City, died Feb. 17 in Richland.
He was born in Morrow, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.
He was a retired millwright at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
