February 20, 2017 3:54 PM

Jack O. Holcroft

Jack O. Holcroft, 98, of Benton City, died Feb. 17 in Richland.

He was born in Morrow, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 73 years.

He was a retired millwright at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

