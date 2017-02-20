Death Notices

Janell O. Congdon

Janell O. Congdon, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in LaCrosse, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

