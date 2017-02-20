Janell O. Congdon, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 13 in Kennewick.
She was born in LaCrosse, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
She was a retired teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
February 20, 2017 3:54 PM
Janell O. Congdon, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 13 in Kennewick.
She was born in LaCrosse, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
She was a retired teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments