Shearan Ann Hamilton, 74, of Benton City, died Feb. 17 in Pasco.
She was born in Harvey, Ark., and lived in Benton City for 16 years.
She was a retired retail cashier.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
February 19, 2017 5:19 PM
Shearan Ann Hamilton, 74, of Benton City, died Feb. 17 in Pasco.
She was born in Harvey, Ark., and lived in Benton City for 16 years.
She was a retired retail cashier.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments