Death Notices

February 19, 2017 5:19 PM

Shearan Ann Hamilton

Shearan Ann Hamilton, 74, of Benton City, died Feb. 17 in Pasco.

She was born in Harvey, Ark., and lived in Benton City for 16 years.

She was a retired retail cashier.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos