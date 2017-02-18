Bertha J. Norton

Bertha Jane Norton, 82, of Benton City, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Beatrice, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.
She was a retired florist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
