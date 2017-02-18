Death Notices

February 18, 2017 3:15 PM

Bertha J. Norton

Bertha Jane Norton, 82, of Benton City, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Beatrice, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.

She was a retired florist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

