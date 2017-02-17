Death Notices

February 17, 2017 4:31 PM

Julian V. Parra

Julian Valdivia Parra, 79, of Pasco, died Feb. 17 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Barreras, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 24 years.

He was a retired meat cutter.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

