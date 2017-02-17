Death Notices

February 17, 2017 4:31 PM

Ruby J. Hazelton

Ruby Jean Hazelton, 85, of Pasco, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Turlock, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.

She was a retired receptionist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

