Ruby J. Hazelton

Ruby Jean Hazelton, 85, of Pasco, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Turlock, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for six years.
She was a retired receptionist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
February 17, 2017 4:31 PM
