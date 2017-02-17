Death Notices

February 17, 2017 4:31 PM

Gail R. Albin

Gail Rea Albin, 69, of Pasco, died Feb. 16 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

She was a principal at Country Christian School.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'The Great Wall' movie trailer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos