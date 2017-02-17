Gail R. Albin

Gail Rea Albin, 69, of Pasco, died Feb. 16 in Richland.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a principal at Country Christian School.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
