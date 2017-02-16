Anita H. Orosco, 86, of Mabton, died Feb. 15 in Mabton.
She was born in Belma, Iowa, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She retired from work in agriculture and as a caregiver.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
