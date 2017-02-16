Death Notices

February 16, 2017 4:36 PM

Anita H. Orosco

Anita H. Orosco, 86, of Mabton, died Feb. 15 in Mabton.

She was born in Belma, Iowa, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She retired from work in agriculture and as a caregiver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A Day Without Immigrants observed in Pasco

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos