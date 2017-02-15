Michael W. Mays

Michael Walter Mays, 75, of Kennewick, died Feb. 13 in Kennewick.
He was born in Grand Coulee and lived in the Tri-City area for 42 years.
He was retired dental technician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
