February 15, 2017 4:25 PM

Michael W. Mays

Michael Walter Mays, 75, of Kennewick, died Feb. 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Grand Coulee and lived in the Tri-City area for 42 years.

He was retired dental technician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

