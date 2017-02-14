Josephine A. Fonseca-Paz

Josephine Alejandra Fonseca-Paz, 54, of Pasco, died Feb. 14 in Richland.
She was born in Ventura, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
