Jerry L. Johnson

Jerry Lee Johnson, 73, of Pasco, died Feb. 10 in Pasco.

He was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

He was a retired RV salesman at Russ Dean and Broadmoor RV.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

