Jerry L. Johnson

Jerry Lee Johnson, 73, of Pasco, died Feb. 10 in Pasco.
He was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
He was a retired RV salesman at Russ Dean and Broadmoor RV.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 13, 2017 3:47 PM
