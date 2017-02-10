Death Notices

February 10, 2017 4:03 PM

Frankie M. McColgin

Frankie Mae McColgin, 85, of Kennewick, died Feb. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ink, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 61 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.



