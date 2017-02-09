Bryan M. Spicer, 93, of Richland, died Feb. 9 in Kennewick.
He was born in Minneapolis and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.
He was a retired nuclear radiation monitor for Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 9, 2017 5:19 PM
Bryan M. Spicer, 93, of Richland, died Feb. 9 in Kennewick.
He was born in Minneapolis and lived in the Tri-City area for 51 years.
He was a retired nuclear radiation monitor for Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments