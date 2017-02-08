Death Notices

February 8, 2017 4:46 PM

Clarence E. Corriveau Jr.

Clarence E. Corriveau Jr., 70, of Richland, died Feb. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Hayden, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City for 21 years.

He was a retired chemical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

