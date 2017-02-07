Death Notices

Fredrick “Freddy” Coffman

Fredrick “Freddy” Coffman, 78, of Pasco, died Feb. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Springville, Utah, and lived in Pasco for 18 years.

He was a retired manager for Zetec at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements

