Fredrick “Freddy” Coffman, 78, of Pasco, died Feb. 4 in Richland.
He was born in Springville, Utah, and lived in Pasco for 18 years.
He was a retired manager for Zetec at the Hanford site.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements
February 7, 2017 4:23 PM
