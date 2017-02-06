Death Notices

February 6, 2017 3:29 PM

Tammy J. Strickland

Tammy Jo Strickland, 59, of Kennewick, died Feb. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

She was a retired caregiver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

