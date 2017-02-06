Death Notices

February 6, 2017 3:29 PM

Judy I. Stein

Judy Irene Stein, 77, of Kennewick, died Feb. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in the Kennewick for 40 years.

She was a retired secretary for Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

