Judy I. Stein

Judy Irene Stein, 77, of Kennewick, died Feb. 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in the Kennewick for 40 years.
She was a retired secretary for Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
February 6, 2017 3:29 PM
