Charlotte J. Brown

Charlotte Jean Brown, 71, died Feb. 5 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Waitsburg and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.
She was a retired bartender and cook.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
February 6, 2017 3:28 PM
