Charlotte J. Brown

Charlotte Jean Brown, 71, died Feb. 5 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Waitsburg and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.

She was a retired bartender and cook.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

