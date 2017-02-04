Death Notices

February 4, 2017 5:23 PM

Carl R. Sams

Tri-City Herald

Carl Russell Sams, 92, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 4 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Biddle, Mont., and lived in the Yakima Valley much of his life.

He was a retired cowboy and rancher.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is handling arrangements.

Death Notices

