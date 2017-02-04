Carl R. Sams

Carl Russell Sams, 92, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 4 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Biddle, Mont., and lived in the Yakima Valley much of his life.
He was a retired cowboy and rancher.
Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is handling arrangements.
