Death Notices

February 2, 2017 6:14 PM

Frank Pontarolo

Frank Pontarolo, 95, died Jan. 29 at home in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and lived in Pasco for 85 years.

He was a retired roundhouse foreman for Burlington Northern Railroad.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ice Harbor Dam navigation locks gate hoist machinery replacement project

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos