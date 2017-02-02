Frank Pontarolo, 95, died Jan. 29 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Pasco and lived in Pasco for 85 years.
He was a retired roundhouse foreman for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
February 2, 2017 6:14 PM
Frank Pontarolo, 95, died Jan. 29 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Pasco and lived in Pasco for 85 years.
He was a retired roundhouse foreman for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments