Phillip D. Nobles

Phillip Dwayne Nobles, 54, of West Richland, died Jan. 30 in West Richland.
He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 49 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
February 2, 2017 6:14 PM
Phillip Dwayne Nobles, 54, of West Richland, died Jan. 30 in West Richland.
He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 49 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments