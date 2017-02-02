Death Notices

February 2, 2017 6:14 PM

Phillip D. Nobles

Phillip Dwayne Nobles, 54, of West Richland, died Jan. 30 in West Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 49 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

