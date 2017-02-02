Death Notices

February 2, 2017 6:13 PM

Martha Brown

Martha Brown, 97, of Kennewick, died Feb. 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Parsons, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 67 years.

She was a retired teacher in education.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

