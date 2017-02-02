Martha Brown, 97, of Kennewick, died Feb. 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Parsons, Kan., and lived in the Tri-City area for 67 years.
She was a retired teacher in education.
Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
