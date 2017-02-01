Death Notices

February 1, 2017 4:53 PM

Yvonne T. Sullivan

Yvonne Theresa Sullivan, 86, of Pasco, died Feb. 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.

She was a retired senior citizen director.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

