Yvonne T. Sullivan

Yvonne Theresa Sullivan, 86, of Pasco, died Feb. 1 in Kennewick.
She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
She was a retired senior citizen director.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
February 1, 2017 4:53 PM
